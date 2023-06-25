Home / India News / Home Minister Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, assures help

Home Minister Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, assures help

Shah also said that the Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured him of all possible Central help to deal with the flood situation in the state.

Shah also said that the Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times.

Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby, he tweeted.

The flood condition in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started to recede, an official said.

So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.

According to an ASDMA report, over 407,700 people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts.

Topics :Amit ShahHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam floods

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

