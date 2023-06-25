Home / India News / Southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi, Mumbai together today, says IMD

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat

ANI
Representational Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

Earlier the weather forecasting department also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The NCR (National Capital Region) like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.

IMD issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra.

The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today," said IMD.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said Regional Meteorological Centre.

On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai witnessed rain showers.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

