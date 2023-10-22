Home / India News / Home panel to adopt draft reports on bills replacing IPC, Evidence Act

Home panel to adopt draft reports on bills replacing IPC, Evidence Act

The committee took the views of various experts, including the Law Commission, during its 11 meetings held so far

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will meet this week to adopt draft reports on the three bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, the CrPC and the Evidence Act.

The panel has informed its members through a notice that the draft reports on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will be adopted on October 27.

The committee was given three months to examine the three bills and submit its report after Home Minister Amit Shah had requested the chair to refer the bills to the panel for threadbare examination.

The committee took the views of various experts, including the Law Commission, during its 11 meetings held so far.

The IPC and the Evidence Act are colonial-era procedural laws that form the backbone of Indian criminal jurisprudence along with CrPC.

