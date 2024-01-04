Home / India News / Hospitals, blood banks can only charge processing fees for blood: Govt

Hospitals, blood banks can only charge processing fees for blood: Govt

Hospitals and blood banks can now only charge processing fees for blood as the apex drug regulator has decided to do away with all other fees to check the practice of overcharging

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hospitals and blood banks can now only charge processing fees for blood as the apex drug regulator has decided to do away with all other fees to check the practice of overcharging.

In a communication to all states and UT drugs controllers cum licensing authorities, the Drugs Controller Genral of India (DCGI) stated that the decision was taken in view of the opinion that "blood is not for sale".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Referring to the 62nd meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee held on September 26, 2023, the DCGI in the letter on December 26 said, "It was recommended with respect of agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre."

The revised guidelines stipulate that only processing fees can be charged for blood or blood components which ranges between Rs 250 to 1,550 for blood or blood components.

The DCGI has asked states and UT drug controllers to direct all blood centres under their jurisdiction to adhere to the revised guidelines.

According to official sources, per unit of blood in case of no blood donation is priced between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 by private hospitals. In cases of blood shortage or rare blood groups, the charges may go up higher.

Also Read

England to be offer world-first seven-minute cancer treatment injection

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Coal India inks MoU with Fortis Healthcare to treat thalassemic children

Centre grants sanction to prosecute joint drugs controller in bribery case

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh moves bail plea in Delhi HC in excise policy case

HM Amit Shah launches tur dal procurement portal; Nafed, NCCF to buy

As cold-wave grips North India, 26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

PM Modi to attend 3-day All India Conference at DGP, IGP in Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Blood banksBlood BankIndian healthcareGovernment hospitalsHealth Ministry

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story