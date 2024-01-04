Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

As the nation is gearing up for the 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has enlisted key features of the temple.

According to the trust, the Ram temple is in the traditional Nagar style. It has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.

Sharing more details of the temple on X (formerly Twitter), the trust said, "The temple is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors."

"In the main sanctum sanctorum, there is the childhood form of Lord Ram [the idol of Shri Ram Lalla], and on the first floor, there will be a Ram Darbar. Statues of deities, gods, and goddesses adorn the pillars and walls," it added.





ALSO READ: Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes The Parkota (rectangular compound wall), with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the temple. At the four corners of the compound, there are four temples - dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan and Bhagwan Shiv, said the trust.

"In the northern arm is a temple of Maa Annapurna, and in the southern arm is a temple of Lord Hanuman," the trust said, adding, "Near the temple is a historic well [Sita Koop], dating back to the ancient era."







The foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock.

The temple complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

A Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC) with a capacity of 25,000 people is also being constructed. It will provide medical facilities and locker facilities to the pilgrims.

Ram temple consecration Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, popular cricketers, celebrities, industrialists, saints, and representatives of various countries will attend the consecration ceremony.





ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Invitation card for consecration released, check video The 'Pran Pratishtha' will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22.

Noting that there is excitement in the country over the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi urged people to share their creations, such as 'bhajans' relating to it on social media with the hashtag' Shri Ram Bhajan'. He said this compilation would turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone would be imbued with the ethos of Lord Ram.

PM Modi also urged people to light special diyas in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram temple as 'Diwali'. He also requested them to avoid visiting Ayodhya on the day of the ceremony to avoid any hassle.

