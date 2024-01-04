Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock.
Ram temple consecration Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, popular cricketers, celebrities, industrialists, saints, and representatives of various countries will attend the consecration ceremony.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22.
Noting that there is excitement in the country over the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi urged people to share their creations, such as 'bhajans' relating to it on social media with the hashtag' Shri Ram Bhajan'. He said this compilation would turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone would be imbued with the ethos of Lord Ram.
