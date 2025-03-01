India logs warmest February; IMD warns of intense heatwaves from March-May

India experienced its warmest February since record-keeping began in 1901, with the national mean temperature reaching 22.04 degrees Celsius — 1.34 degrees Celsius above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The trend of rising temperatures is expected to continue, with the upcoming hot weather season (March-May) likely to be warmer than usual in most parts of the country, accompanied by an increased number of heatwave days.

Both January and February 2025 ranked among the top three warmest months on record, with January being the third warmest since 1901. This follows 2024, which was confirmed as the warmest year in recorded history for India.

Prolonged warm conditions, coupled with the forecast of higher-than-normal heat in March, could adversely affect winter crops like wheat and rapeseed, especially during their maturation phase. Additionally, the likelihood of more heatwave days could impact agricultural output in regions where sowing was delayed.

A report by The Times of India quoted DS Pai, senior IMD scientist, as saying that above-normal heatwave days are expected between March and May across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and northern Karnataka.

Rising temperatures across regions

February saw record-breaking night temperatures, marking the highest minimum temperature since 1901, while daytime temperatures were the second-highest on record. Among the country's four homogeneous regions, central India recorded its warmest-ever February, while South India ranked third, northwest India placed fifth, and east and northeast India experienced their ninth warmest February.

The mean temperature for the month was 24.6 degrees Celsius in central India, 26.75 degrees Celsius in southern India, 20.14 degrees Celsius in the east and northeast, and 17.11 degrees Celsius in the northwest.

March is also expected to bring higher-than-normal temperatures, both during the day and at night, for most regions. Pai said that daytime temperatures in March are likely to exceed normal levels across most of India, except for a few southernmost areas of the peninsula, where slightly lower-than-normal maximum temperatures are expected.

The month is also expected to see an increased frequency of heatwave days, particularly in central India, adjoining northern areas of the southern peninsula, and parts of northwest and east India. The IMD warns that heatwaves pose serious risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, leading to heat-related illnesses and added pressure on infrastructure.