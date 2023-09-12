Home / India News / HP landslide: Apples, peas from Kinnaur being transported through ropeway

HP landslide: Apples, peas from Kinnaur being transported through ropeway

The minister also directed officials to arrange for transportation of all essential items so that there is no inconvenience caused to the people of Kinnaur

Press Trust of India Shimla
Machinery has been deployed on both sides of the landslide-hit road and majority of the stretch has been cleared but the rocky 70-metre path is creating hindrance as the slide is continuing, he told PTI.

Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Apples and peas are being transported by a ropeway in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnnaur after a major landslide blocked the national highway connecting the district to state capital Shimla.

After the successful trial of the ropeway (span) on Monday, apples, peas and other crops would be transported through the ropeway at Negulsari free of cost so that the produce reaches the markets and no loss is caused to farmers, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Tuesday.

Negi, who is also the sitting Congress MLA from Kinnaur, said over 20 apple-laden trucks have been diverted from Kaza-Kunzum road.

The ropeway has been set up at Krampa in Negulsari to Dhumti on Chaura-Rupi link road.



The minister also directed officials to arrange for transportation of all essential items so that there is no inconvenience caused to the people of Kinnaur.

Apple transportation from the lower belts of Kinnaur starts in August while apples from higher reaches arrive till November end. Apple production has declined this year due to vagaries of the weather.

About 30 lakh boxes are expected in 2023 as compared to about 40-42 lakh boxes in 2022, Deputy Director, Horticulture (Kinnaur), Ajay Kumar Dhiman told PTI.

In wake of the landslidet, locals have also come forward to facilitate the stranded people.

Himachal Pradesh landslide Apple Fruit

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

