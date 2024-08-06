Hydrometeorological disasters record highest toll in 5 years: Govt data

The financial year 2023-2024 has been one of the most devastating in terms of losses due to hydrometeorological disasters, with a staggering 2,616 lives lost, which is a record high in the past five years.

This figure represents over 25 per cent of the 10,206 reported fatalities from 2019-2020 to 2023-24, according to the latest government data.

This revelation comes on the heels of the recent deadly landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad that claimed over 400 lives, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness.



The information was disclosed to Parliament on Monday by Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). It was in response to a query from Khalilur Rahaman, an All India Trinamool Congress leader, regarding the loss of lives and property due to landslides.

