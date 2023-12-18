Home / India News / I-T dept seized Rs 5,095 cr assets in 4 years till FY23, Parliament told

I-T dept seized Rs 5,095 cr assets in 4 years till FY23, Parliament told

The Income Tax department has seized assets worth Rs 5,095.45 crore through search and seizures actions on 2,980 groups in four years till 2022-23, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per details of the search and seizure actions, including those mounted on business establishments, shared in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in 2019-20, a total of 984 groups were searched and the value of assets se
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Income Tax department has seized assets worth Rs 5,095.45 crore through search and seizures actions on 2,980 groups in four years till 2022-23, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per details of the search and seizure actions, including those mounted on business establishments, shared in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in 2019-20, a total of 984 groups were searched and the value of assets seized stood at Rs 1,289 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 365 prosecutions were launched during the fiscal.

In 2020-21, 569 groups were searched, leading to asset seizures of Rs 881 crore. Prosecution was launched in 145 cases.

In 2021-22, 686 groups were searched and Rs 1,159.59 crore worth assets were seized, and 115 prosecution cases were launched.

During 2022-23, 741 groups were searched, Rs 1765.56 crore assets were seized, and 97 prosecution were launched.

"On the basis of the evidence gathered during search operation and subsequent investigation, tax-assessments are finalised and a tax demand is raised.

"The income assessed and the tax thereupon, get crystallised conclusively when appeals, if any, preferred before CIT(A), ITAT, Hon'ble High Court and Hon'ble Supreme Court are decided," Chaudhary said.

To a question on the number of Income Tax raids on business establishments from 2019-20 to 2022-23, he said, "There is no expression such as 'raid' in the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Just 2 out of 15 board directors in NSFDC from SC community: House panel

45 Oppn MPs suspended in Rajya Sabha, 33 in LS over security breach row

Covid-19: Karnataka asks people over 60 years of age to mask up

Bhashini: Everything you need to know about AI language translation tool

Drug mafia, illegal immigrants behind Manipur ethnic violence: CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :I-T DepartmentI-T deptIncome tax collectionParliamentFinance MinistryI-T Act

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story