Home / India News / Covid-19: Karnataka asks people over 60 years of age to mask up

Covid-19: Karnataka asks people over 60 years of age to mask up

Covid-19 cases: Authorities in Karnataka have been on a state of vigil as reports suggested that the number of active coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to around 1,144 on Sunday

Photo: Pexels
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Karnataka government on Monday asked people above the age of 60, and those with comorbidities to wear masks amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and the detection of a case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in neighbouring Kerala.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a media interaction that officials have been asked to increase testing among those reporting symptoms of Covid-19 and heightened surveillance in border districts to contain the spread of infections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Rao said that officials are monitoring the situation, and restrictions on movement and gathering of people are not needed as of now. He added that the government would come out with an advisory soon.

"There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day-before-yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr (K) Ravi had met yesterday and there was a discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken," Rao said.

"Those above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities like issues related to heart, kidney among others, and those with cough, phlegm and fever should mandatorily wear masks. We are communicating this to the public. Also, we have asked our hospitals and health centres to be prepared. There should be more surveillance in border districts like -- Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Chamarajanagara -- which share a border with Kerala," he added.

The minister also said that there are no curbs or restrictions on the movement of people and gatherings when asked if there will be any restrictions on Ayyappa pilgrims returning from Kerala. "We will not stop any such thing now, because such a situation -- where people should not move or gather -- is not there," he said.

The minister said, "For those above 60 years of age, those with comorbidities and respiratory issues, wearing masks is good. We will make it mandatory. The advisory will be issued by the government today."

On Sunday, Rao said that sufficient measures have been taken to ensure the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and essential drugs. "We have done a mock drill. We have asked them to keep everything ready to prevent any shortages," the minister said.

Authorities in Karnataka have been on a state of vigil as reports suggested that the number of active coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to around 1,144 on Sunday. Karnataka saw 58 active Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 11 hospitalisations and one Covid-19-related death.

What is the JN.1 subvariant?

JN.1 evolved from the BA.2.86 Covid-19 variant, commonly known as 'Pirola' – which came from Omicron. Scientists said that the BA.2.86 variant underwent a 'flip mutation' and descended into the JN.1, which now can bind to human cells even stronger than prior Omicron variants

Also Read

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

Nipah virus update: No positive cases since Sept 16, says Kerala govt

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Bhashini: Everything you need to know about AI language translation tool

Drug mafia, illegal immigrants behind Manipur ethnic violence: CM

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Ladakh, no immediate reports of damage

Big B becomes owner of Mumbai team in Indian Street Premier League

From water conservation to cleanliness: PM puts forth 9 resolutions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusKarnatakaCoronavirus TestsCoronavirus VaccineKeralaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story