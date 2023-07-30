Home / India News / IAF moves LCA Tejas jets to Kashmir for flying experience in valley

IAF moves LCA Tejas jets to Kashmir for flying experience in valley

The Indian Air Force has multiple bases in the Union Territory which are critical for operations on both fronts including China and Pakistan

ANI
Representative Image | The Indian Air Force keeps moving its aircraft in both the union territories in the Northern sector including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to give them the experience of flying there in their unique terrain

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force has moved its indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to Jammu and Kashmir for the fleet to gain experience in flying in the valleys of the union territory situated along the border with Pakistan.

"The LCA fleet has been moved to forward bases for gaining experience in flying in the valleys and other operations. The pilots of the fleet are carrying out extensive flying there," defence officials said.

The Indian Air Force has multiple bases in the Union Territory which are critical for operations on both fronts including China and Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force keeps moving its aircraft in both the union territories in the Northern sector including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to give them the experience of flying there in their unique terrain.

The IAF is strongly supporting the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter aircraft programme by adding more and more capabilities to the aircraft.

The IAF has already operationalised two of its squadrons in the initial operational clearance and final operational clearance versions while a contract has been signed for the 83 Mark1As set to be delivered a couple of years from now.

The Force has also its eyes set on the LCA Mark 2 and the AMCA being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The Indian plane is already considered to be far more capable than the Pakistani and Chinese joint venture JF-17 fighter jet and with additions like the HAMMER, the Indian plane would be in a much higher category than them.

Also Read

Talks to produce LCA engines indigenously underway: DRDO chairman

IAF Deputy Chief Ashutosh Dixit flies under-development LCA trainer

HAL inks pact with CSIR lab for design of fin and rudder for LCA-Tejas

TMS Ep372: Spam calls, R&D spend, gold financing companies, LCA Tejas

IAF may get deliveries of LCA Tejas from Feb next year: Defence ministry

Tiger population jumps 64% to 135 at Dudhwa Reserve, says official

Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, search op underway

Om Birla to inaugurate new building of Assam Legislative Assembly today

Implement e-office effectively, avoid keeping files pending: UP CM

Protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra's Nashik

Topics :Indian Air ForceLCA-TejasKashmir

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story