Om Birla to inaugurate new building of Assam Legislative Assembly today

All existing and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and other invitees will be present on the occasion

Earlier, Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly told ANI that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 30

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the presence of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Sunday.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter on Saturday and said, "Tomorrow is a historic day for Assam. Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker will dedicate our first permanent Legislative Assembly Complex to the people."

All existing and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and other invitees will be present on the occasion.

Pijush Hazarika member of Assam Legislative Assembly twitted, "The Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri @ombirlakota Ji, will inaugurate the newly constructed Assam Legislative Assembly building tomorrow, i.e., on July 30. On the eve of the auspicious ceremony, I visited the newly constructed Assembly Hall today and assessed the progress of the preparations for tomorrow's event."

Earlier, Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly told ANI that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 30.

"The Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Assam along with cabinet colleagues, and members of Assam Legislative Assembly will be present on the occasion. We are fully prepared for the programme," the Deputy Speaker said.

"The new building has new features. We are planning for e-Vidhan that is also very shortly will have in the new building. It will be a very modern assembly in Assam for the first time. Next assembly session will be held in the new building," Momin further said.

He added that the construction of the new building was started long before during the Congress regime and it has been re-designed a little bit.

"After our government has come, we have intensified the works and on July 30 the new building will be inaugurated," Momin said.

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

