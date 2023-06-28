Home / India News / ICA to hold international cooperative conference in India in June 2024

ICA to hold international cooperative conference in India in June 2024

In a first, Belgium-based International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) will organise a global cooperative conference and its general assembly meeting in India in June 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The board has "unanimously" decided to hold ICA Global Board, General Assembly, and an International Conference for the first time in the 128-year history of ICA at New Delhi in June 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a first, Belgium-based International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) will organise a global cooperative conference and its general assembly meeting in India in June 2024.

A decision in this regard was taken following a proposal presented by IFFCO's Managing Director U S Awasthi during an ongoing ICA Board meet in Brussels, Belgium.

"The ICA Board unanimously approved the same," IFFCO said in a statement, and added, this is a historic move for Indian cooperatives.

The board has "unanimously" decided to hold ICA Global Board, General Assembly, and an International Conference for the first time in the 128-year history of ICA at New Delhi in June 2024, the statement said.

ICA represents more than 310 cooperative organisations from 107 countries across the world as its members.

"It is a proud moment for IFFCO and cooperative businesses in India.... It will open up new opportunities in the cooperative sector where Indian cooperatives can associate and participate in global businesses," Awasthi said.

The international cooperative event aims to bring together leaders from ICA member cooperative organisations from all over the world on a single platform for exchange of ideas and experiences and take important institutional decisions.

The ICA General Assembly is a very important event for cooperative organisations as it is a display of democracy and solidarity of the organisations, the statement added.

Also Read

Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar

200,000 primary dairies to be set up at village level across country: Shah

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians playing Olympics 2024

Congress to hold press conference across nation on Wednesday

ED attaches Maharashtra-based steel company's assets worth over Rs 517 cr

When India speaks on international platforms now, people listen: Rajnath

Law Commission has received 850,000 responses so far on UCC: Chairman

Debate is between AI vs human intelligence HI, says Dharmendra Pradhan

One more dead, 83,000 people affected still under impact of Assam flood

Topics :IndiaBelgium

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story