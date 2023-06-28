One more dead, 83,000 people affected still under impact of Assam flood

The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday, although one more person lost his life and nearly 83,000 people were still under the impact of the deluge in six districts, an official bulletin said.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died due to flooding in Rongjuli of Goalpara district.

The death toll in this year's floods across Assam stands at seven.

It said over 82,900 people are hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Barpeta is the worst-hit with over 60,700 people impacted, followed by Lakhimpur (over 18,600 people) and Sonitpur (around 1,400 people), it said.

Till Tuesday, nearly 1.2 lakh people were affected by floods across seven districts of the state.

The ASDMA report a day before had stated that water levels of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries were receding in several places and not flowing above the danger mark anywhere.

The administration has been operating one relief camp in Kamrup district, where four persons have taken shelter, and running 105 relief distribution centres in six districts.

At present, 395 villages are under water and 1,859.91 hectare of crop area has been damaged, the ASDMA said.

Massive erosion has been witnessed in Baksa, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Udalguri and Tinsukia, it said.

Places in Dima Hasao have also reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Sonitpur, Baksa, Barpeta, Dhubri, Goalpara, Jorhat, Karimganj, Nalbari, Kamrup, South Salmara and Udalguri, the report said.

On account of widespread flooding, more than 65,700 domestic animals were also affected across the state.