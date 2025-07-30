Home / India News / ICMAI appoints Srinivasa Prasad as President, Joshi as VP for 2025-26 term

ICMAI appoints Srinivasa Prasad as President, Joshi as VP for 2025-26 term

TCA Srinivasa Prasad
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
TCA Srinivasa Prasad has been elected as the President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) for the council year 2025–26, a press statement by the institute said on Wednesday.
 
Prasad has around 40 years’ experience in finance, cost management, corporate social responsibility, and related fields. He was a Council Member of ICMAI during the 2011–2015 term and has been re-elected for the 2023–2027 term.
 
ICMAI also elected cost accountant Neeraj D Joshi as the Vice President of the institute for 2025–26.
 
Headquartered in New Delhi, ICMAI is a statutory body established under the Cost Accountants Act, 1959, and operates under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. It has over 100,000 qualified cost and management accountants (CMAs) and 600,000 students.

Topics :Finance NewsICMAIGeneral news

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

