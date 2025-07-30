India-US space partnership takes off with successful NISAR launch

In a major step towards the Indo-US space partnership, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) on Wednesday successfully launched the earth observation satellite, NISAR, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is the costliest earth observation satellite till date, with an investment of $1.5 billion. This is also the first joint development project by the space agencies of both India and the United States.

NISAR, weighing 2,392 kg, will scan nearly all of earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, providing insights into the expansion and contraction of ice sheets, sea ice, and glaciers, the deformation of its crust due to natural hazards, as well as natural and human changes to earth’s terrestrial ecosystems.

After the final countdown, the GSLV-F16 rocket lifted off from the second launch pad of the spaceport at 5:40 pm. Following the first two stages of the launch, the mission entered its cryogenic stage by around 5:45 pm. After completing several parameters with precision and final separation, the mission director announced by around 5:59 pm that the NISAR launch was successful, scripting a new episode in India’s space journey. “All parameters are as expected. This is a culmination of the teamwork of Isro and Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (California). This is the first joint development project undertaken by the two nations,” said V Narayanan, Isro chairman, announcing the success of the mission.

“Successful launch of GSLV-F16 carrying the world’s first dual-band radar satellite NISAR is a game changer in the precise management of disasters like cyclones, floods, etc. Also, its capacity to penetrate through fog, dense clouds, ice layers, etc. makes it a pathbreaking enabler for the aviation and shipping sectors,” said Jitendra Singh, minister of state for Science and Technology. “The inputs from NISAR will benefit the entire world community, in the true spirit of ‘Vishwabandhu,’” he added. Senior scientist Thomas Kurien was the director of the mission, while Chaitra Rao was the project director. The satellite will help in detecting volcanic changes, landslides, and climate change by taking images of the earth 24 hours a day. These measurements will be carried out by two radar systems — an L-band system built by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, and an S-band system constructed by ISRO’s Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad.

This was the first time a NASA payload was launched aboard India's GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle). GSLV was also, for the first time, deployed for a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), which is traditionally a domain of PSLV. Normally, GSLV is used for higher orbit missions. The satellite was placed at around a 734 km sun-synchronous orbit. This was also a trailer to the nine major launches scheduled this year, which include the first private sector PSLV mission. Meanwhile, the industry expressed optimism over the successful launch. “While this mission was primarily led by national agencies, it paves the way for the dynamic Indian private space sector to actively contribute to such cutting-edge collaborations in the near future. NISAR’s advanced radar technology will generate vital data to address global challenges like climate change, disaster response, and resource management. The mission reaffirms India’s growing role as a trusted global space partner,” said AK Bhatt, director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA).