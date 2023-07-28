IIM (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS amid disruptions over Manipur issue

A bill to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday amid disruptions by opposition members over violence in Manipur.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill after the House met following an earlier adjournment over the Manipur issue.

When the chair asked whether Manish Tewari wanted to say something on The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 at the introduction stage, the Congress member raised the Manipur issue.

Cutting short Tewari's remarks, the chair moved ahead and the bill was introduced by a voice vote amid din.

The bill will come up for consideration and passage next week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the House on Friday while listing out government business for next week.