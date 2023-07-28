Home / India News / HC grants bail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, his son Jayaswal in coal scam case

HC grants bail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, his son Jayaswal in coal scam case

The CBI counsel opposed the plea for suspension of the sentence and said they will file a detailed reply

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The high court also asked the CBI to file its response to the convicts pleas seeking suspension of their four-year jail term

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Friday gave interim bail to former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, who were sentenced to four years in jail in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice and sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's response on appeals filed by the three men challenging their conviction and sentence in the case.

The high court also asked the CBI to file its response to the convicts pleas seeking suspension of their four-year jail term.

The Dardas and Jayaswal, who were on bail during the trial, were taken into custody on July 26, immediately after the trial court passed the sentencing order.

The CBI counsel opposed the plea for suspension of the sentence and said they will file a detailed reply.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 26.

Also Read

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secy Gupta

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-Coal Secy Gupta

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Delhi Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son for coal scam

India focused on all key elements of semiconductor ecosystem: Vaishnaw

India to give financial aid to firms for setting up semiconductor fabs: PM

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Rich or poor, there's a caste element in financial recovery after Covid-19

Modak Sagar lake overflows, water stock of city's 7 reservoirs reaches 68%

Topics :Coal scamDelhi High CourtHigh CourtScam

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story