IIT Madras partners with Elevate Campuses for student accommodation project

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced the commencement of a new student accommodation project with a groundbreaking ceremony held on its campus. The Rs 400 crore project, to be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, is one of the largest purpose-built accommodation developments undertaken by an IIT.

The facility, being developed in partnership with Elevate Campuses Ltd, is expected to strengthen the institute’s residential infrastructure and cater to the evolving needs of its growing student community.

The hostels will be designed, built and operated by Elevate Campuses, one of India’s largest institutionalised and independent education infrastructure platforms focused on owning, operating and managing on-campus student accommodation and K-12 assets.

The proposed facility will accommodate more than 1,800 PhD students and project staff in two blocks and is expected to be completed by mid-2028. The hostels will provide fully furnished, air-conditioned rooms equipped with essential amenities. In addition, the student accommodation complex will offer dedicated study areas, recreation zones, pantry facilities, sports infrastructure and thoughtfully designed common spaces that promote comfort, collaboration and community engagement among residents. The project incorporates a range of support services, including laundry facilities, medical assistance, counselling support and round-the-clock security arrangements. CCTV surveillance, security personnel and supervisory staff will be deployed across key locations within the residential complex.

To promote wellbeing and recreation, residents will have access to reading rooms, common rooms, fitness centres and community spaces. Sports facilities planned include badminton courts, fitness equipment and other recreational amenities that contribute to a balanced campus life. Speaking on the occasion, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “We strongly believe that the Public-Private Partnership model would lead to world-class facilities on campus, and that this particular project could be an example at the national level. We will endeavour to build sustainable campus infrastructure, emphasising that physical student spaces should support holistic mental health and environmental sustainability.” Narasimha Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Elevate Campuses Ltd, said: “It is encouraging to see IIT Madras taking the lead in modernising student accommodation infrastructure in India. We are proud to partner with one of the country’s most prestigious and iconic institutions to develop a student accommodation ecosystem that combines comfort, safety, technology and community living. At Elevate Campuses, our vision is to maintain consistent service standards and create environments that contribute to student wellbeing, academic excellence and the overall campus experience.”