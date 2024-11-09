IMA Maha conference: Docs seek stronger safety measures, cite RG Kar horror

Speakers at the 64th annual conference of the Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra chapter being held in Thane on Saturday sought stronger safety measures for medical college students, especially women.

The speakers cited the rape and murder of a postgraduate student in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, a case that made national headlines and triggered protests across the country. "Today, more than 60 per cent students of medicine are females, while it is 90 per cent in nursing, 80 per cent in dental courses and 70 per cent in physiotherapy. It is imperative that women feel as safe on campus and in the workplace as they do at home. This is our central demand from both government and private institutions," IMA national president Dr Anil J Nayak said. Highlighting the 1:1800 doctor-patient ratio in India, Nayak said it was concerning and stressed the need for improved services and infrastructure in the healthcare sector. During the day, IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kadam released the 'IMA Health Manifesto', which includes demands like 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for any assault on medical staff. It also demanded that hospitals with fewer than 50 beds be exempt from the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, as well as improvement of hostels and living quarters for graduate and postgraduate students. The IMA as 4 lakh members across the country, including 50,000 in Maharashtra. The conference began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.