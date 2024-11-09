Delhi's air quality improves slightly, remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' despite a slight improvement on Saturday evening, CPCB data showed.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 351 at 6 pm from 358 at 9 am.

According to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the CPCB, the AQI at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations were in the 'severe' category with readings of 405 and 408, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 450 'severe'.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 18.3 degrees.

The humidity level oscillated between 78 per cent and 98 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast moderate fog on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.