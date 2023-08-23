Home / India News / Images show Chandrayaan-3's lander opts for relatively flat region on Moon

Images show Chandrayaan-3's lander opts for relatively flat region on Moon

The lander has multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: Isro

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander 'Vikram' chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface to touch down, images captured by its camera showed.

Soon after Vikram, with four landing legs, successfully reached the Moon, these images captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing showed a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. "Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow," ISRO noted.

"Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," the space agency said.

It also said a communication link was established between the lander and the space agency's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here. The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon.

The lander and the rover are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days).

The lander has multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.

The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the Moon's surface.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

MSME ministry contributed significantly in Chandrayaan-3 dream: Rane

Punjab to hold tourism summit, travel mart in Mohali from Sept 11-13

Himachal govt orders immediate closure of stone crushers near Beas river

Communication link established between Chandrayaan-3 lander, MOX: Isro

NEP's stress buster: Board exams twice a year, suggest education ministry

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3moon

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story