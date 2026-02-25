IMD forecasts light rain in Maharashtra, MP; snowfall in J-K, Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active weather conditions across several parts of central, eastern and southern India over the next few days, with rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in multiple states.

Where is rainfall and snowfall expected?

Rainfall activity is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, while isolated to scattered light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are expected over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. Similar conditions are likely to extend to east Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Lakshadweep. Chhattisgarh may continue to witness such activity through the period, while Vidarbha, Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In the northern Himalayan region, isolated light rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand towards the latter part of the forecast period. Dense fog conditions are expected during morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab and Odisha until February 25, potentially affecting visibility. Is the temperature set to rise? On the temperature front, the IMD has projected a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over the plains of northwest India during the coming week, with readings likely to remain above normal in many parts. Central and east India are also expected to see a gradual increase in daytime temperatures over the next few days, while Maharashtra may witness a rise after an initial period of little change. No significant change is likely over the remaining parts of the country.