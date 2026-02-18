IMD forecasts temperature rise across India; Delhi receives light rain

As the winter chill begins to recede, several parts of India are witnessing a steady rise in minimum temperatures, signalling the early onset of a warm spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures across many regions, particularly northwest and central India.

However, a contrasting weather pattern is expected in the hill states, where rainfall and snowfall activity is likely in the coming days.

Rise in the mercury

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, minimum temperatures over northwest India are likely to rise by around 2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, followed by a fall of 2–3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent two days. Thereafter, no significant change is expected.

Central India is likely to see a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours, with stable conditions thereafter. Gujarat may witness a 2–3 degrees Celsius increase over the next four days, while southern parts of Maharashtra could see a similar rise over the next two days before temperatures stabilise. No significant change is expected over east India. Maximum temperatures, meanwhile, are likely to dip by 2–4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India over the next two days, before rising gradually by a similar margin over the following five days.

Rain and snowfall forecast In contrast to the warming trend in the plains, isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh, with Uttarakhand also expected to witness precipitation. Western Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated rainfall. Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is likely over the Nicobar Islands, Haryana Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorm activity is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and east Rajasthan. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are forecast over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Delhi sees light rain Delhi woke up to light rain on Wednesday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the day. The weather office has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places during the morning hours. A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, is likely towards the forenoon, along with cloudy skies. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius.