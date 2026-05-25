IMD issues heatwave alert across India; Delhi may see relief by weekend

Large parts of north, central and eastern India are set to remain under intense heatwave conditions through the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of severe heat in several states till at least May 28, while parts of Delhi-NCR could see light rain, thunderstorms and a gradual drop in temperatures towards the weekend.

The weather office said no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected across northwest and central India till May 28, although a gradual fall of 3-5 degrees Celsius is likely from May 29 onwards in some regions, bringing slight relief by the end of the week.

Brahmapuri in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country at 47.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while temperatures remained appreciably to markedly above normal across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Delhi. Heatwave conditions likely to persist According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till May 27, while Rajasthan is expected to remain under heatwave conditions till May 30. Uttar Pradesh is also expected to continue reeling under intense heat till May 28, with severe heatwave conditions likely over eastern parts of the state on May 25 and 26.

Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are also likely to witness severe heatwave conditions through much of the week, while Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana may also experience heatwave conditions over the next few days. Warm night conditions are expected to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha on Monday. Rain, thunderstorms likely in several regions While northern and central India continue to reel under extreme heat, several parts of northeast and south India are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness rainfall activity on Monday, while heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh till Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kerala has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather on Monday. Delhi weather forecast Delhi is likely to witness continued hot weather on Monday, however the IMD has forecast the possibility of very light rain or drizzle in some areas later in the day. Maximum temperatures in the national capital are expected to remain above normal over the next few days, though a gradual dip is likely towards the end of the week. On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 29 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.