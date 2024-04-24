Home / India News / IMD issues heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai from April 27-29

IMD issues heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai from April 27-29

This is the second heatwave alert issued for Mumbai and neighbouring region this month

The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair on Wednesday said there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai which will lead to a rise in temperature.

The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28.

This is the second heatwave alert issued for Mumbai and neighbouring region this month.

On April 15 and 16, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas had witnessed severe hot weather and temperatures in parts of Navi Mumbai reached 41 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, drink sufficient water and stay hydrated, wear light coloured, loose and cotton clothes, cover head or use wet cloth or hat or umbrella while going out during afternoon hours, and schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

