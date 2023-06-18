IMD issues heatwave to severe heatwave warning for several states/UTs



The states/UTs for which the warning has been issued include Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The weather department also predicted the gradual decline of heatwave conditions thereafter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued severe heatwave warning for several states and Union Territories (UTs) for the next three-four days.



During the next four days, moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the IMD added. Whereas, on June 18 and 19, thundersqualls and hailstorms were likely in isolated parts of Uttarakhand. During the next five days, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northeast India and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya from June 17th-June 19th. Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms likely and lightning are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next three days. It further predicts fairly widespread rainfall thereafter in the regions mentioned above.



The weather department predicts no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next two to three days in Central, East, and South India. The temperature is likely to fall by two to four degree Celsius thereafter. In South India, light to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely in the next five days, IMD's forecast suggests. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamilnadu during June 17-19; south coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 17; Kerala during June 18-21; South Interior Karnataka during June 19-21.

Whereas, in Northwestern and Western India, during the next three days, no significant change in the maximum temperature is likely, however, the temperature may rise by two to four-degree Celsius thereafter.





