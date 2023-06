Top headlines: RBI on Rs 500 notes report, India to have 40% of workforce

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Saturday that India would not have been partitioned if Subhas Chandra Bose had been the leader at the time of the country's independence. British decided to leave India in a hurry because of what Bose had done and India would have been militarily better prepared for 1962's Sino-Indian War if the leadership shared Bose's commitment to building a strong army. Read more