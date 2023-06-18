Top headlines: RBI on Rs 500 notes report, India to have 40% of workforce

Reports of missing Rs 500 notes based on erroneous information, says RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday issued a clarification that reports related to missing Rs 500 notes are inaccurate and based on an erroneous interpretation of information obtained under the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 from the printing presses.Read more
Adani Ent likely to challenge IRCTC's monopoly in online ticket booking biz
Adani Enterprises will soon begin selling online train tickets after the company on Friday announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Stark Enterprises Private Limited. The company in a BSE filing said that the share purchase agreement has been signed for a 100 per cent acquisition in Stark Enterprises, which is an online train booking and information platform, also known as Trainman. Read more
June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform were cyberattacks: Microsoft
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks. Initially reticent to name the cause, Microsoft has now disclosed that DDoS attacks by a murky upstart were indeed to blame. Read more
India to have 40% of global workforce by 2050, but needs to skill it: Doval
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Saturday that India would not have been partitioned if Subhas Chandra Bose had been the leader at the time of the country's independence. British decided to leave India in a hurry because of what Bose had done and India would have been militarily better prepared for 1962's Sino-Indian War if the leadership shared Bose's commitment to building a strong army. Read more
LIC announces relaxations to mitigate hardships for victims of cyclone
Following insurance regulator Irdai directive, LIC on Saturday announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Cyclone Biparjoy. LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal. Read more