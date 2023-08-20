Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert in MP, warns of heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs

IMD issues orange alert in MP, warns of heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in association with the Low-pressure area, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan next 2-3 days

ANI General News
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid continuous rain in Bhopal for the last two days, Madhya Pradesh's regional meteorological department on Sunday issued an alert with a warning of 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in parts of the state for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in association with the Low-pressure area, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan next 2-3 days.

While speaking to ANI Bhopal Meteorological Centre scientist SN Sahu said, "There is a low-pressure area above the north East in MP. The monsoon pattern, which is passing through Kota, is coming up to the pressure area, due to which there is a lot of cloud formation in Madhya Pradesh."

"In the last 24 hours, Pachmarhi has received 66 mm of rain, Raisen 69, Ratlam 887, Bhopal 16 mm, Indore 27 mm, and Guna 35 mm of rainfall," he added.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Red alert for heavy rain issued for parts of Rajasthan

Nearly 200 mn under heat, flood advisories as US braces for severe storms

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

Cheetahs to remain in Kuno, won't be relocated, says Bhupender Yadav

Heavy rains pummel north India; 10 killed in landslides, rivers in spate

German embassy praises India's UPI, shares video of minister making payment

Coal India plans policy for financial assistance to future mountaineers

Experts stress on making regulatory framework to reduce tobacco consumption

JU student death: 1 more held, court remands to police custody till Aug 24

Porter expects biz to grow by 60%, reach operational profit by Dec 2024

Topics :IMDRainfallMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story