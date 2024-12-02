IMD issues red alert in 5 Kerala districts; schools, colleges remain shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in four districts of Kerala–Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, the regions expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall (over 204.4 mm) in the next 24 hours.

The department also issued an orange alert in four more districts–Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad–and a yellow alert in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. IMD warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the northern and central districts on Monday, December 2.

Schools to remain shut in parts of Kerala

The government announced holidays in several districts like Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Kannur due to heavy rain. Schools, Anganwadi, tuition centres, and professional colleges will also remain shut and all the scheduled examinations have been postponed. In Idukki district, residential educational institutions functioning completely on hostel bases are exempted.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Alappuzha and Kottayam and hence a yellow alert is being issued.

CM advises people to move to a safer place

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan advised people who live in landslip-prone areas to be prepared to move out to a safer place during the daytime. People in the coastal belt are also advised to remain alert due to the possibility of rough seas.

Weather update in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Due to cyclone Fengal, Tamil Nadu also witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days, while Union Territory Puducherry emerged as the most affected region. However, IMD stated that the Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal) over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a low-pressure area in the early morning today over North Interior Tamil Nadu.

Several schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were also closed today. Several Tamil Nadu districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore and Ranipet also closed educational institutions.

The Education minister of Union Territory A. Namachivayam informed about the closure of educational institutions like government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges on Monday, December 2.