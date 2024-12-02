Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tripura demands Rs 135 cr power dues from Bangladesh amid rising tensions

Tripura's Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that while Bangladesh has been paying its dues in installments, the outstanding amount has impacted the state electricity board

Power grid
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST
Tripura has called for the immediate settlement of outstanding electricity dues amounting to Rs 135 crore from Bangladesh, according to a report in The Times of India. The demand comes amid tensions between India and Bangladesh, with allegations of rising anti-India activities in the neighbouring country adding urgency to the matter.
 
The payments are part of a power trade agreement facilitated through NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN). Tripura's Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that while Bangladesh has been paying its dues in installments, the outstanding amount has significantly impacted the financial stability of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL).
 
Nath highlighted that the state charges Rs 6.65 per unit for the electricity supplied, a rate he described as reasonable compared to domestic tariffs.
 
The minister acknowledged that payments have been consistent but insufficient to cover the growing arrears. “Although Rs 135 crore remains unpaid, the payments have been regular. The rates we charge are fair compared to domestic tariffs,” he said.
 

Power supply to Bangladesh cut earlier due to unpaid bills

 
In May 2024, TSECL restricted power supply to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) due to overdue payments exceeding Rs 100 crore. Managing Director Debasish Sarkar explained that BPDB’s financial struggles had disrupted the payment schedule, with dues accumulating over the past year.
 
Sarkar noted that under the agreement, Bangladesh is entitled to 160 megawatts of electricity from Tripura, with NVVN overseeing the trading process. He added that payment delays forced the corporation to rely on costly power purchases to meet local demand. “Power generation in Tripura plants has dropped by 60–70 megawatts due to limited gas supply. This has turned the state from a power surplus region to one purchasing electricity to address domestic needs,” Sarkar explained.

Rising costs and security concerns

 
Sarkar attributed the growing financial strain on TSECL to increased generation costs and delayed payments from Bangladesh. He pointed out that while payments are being made in installments, the irregularity has strained the utility's cash flow.
 
Meanwhile, Tripura’s Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury alleged that an Indian bus on its way from Agartala to Kolkata was attacked in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh, on December 1. According to Chowdhury, the bus was deliberately hit by a truck, leading to a collision with an autorickshaw. He claimed that locals subsequently threatened Indian passengers and raised anti-India slogans.
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

