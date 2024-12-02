Commuters faced significant delays on Monday as traffic along the Delhi-Noida border came to a standstill due to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) protest march towards the national capital. The demonstration, stemming from a long-standing land dispute, prompted heavy police deployment, multiple barricades, and vehicle inspections, worsening traffic congestion.

Senior police officials monitored the situation on-site. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed that drones were being used for surveillance. He also stated that traffic police were coordinating efforts to manage smoother movement, as reported by news agency PTI.

Delhi-bound traffic was diverted via Kalindi Kunj and internal routes. However, the diversions caused additional snarls across Noida sectors, further frustrating commuters.

Congestion along Delhi-Noida border

Farmers began their march from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk at 10 am, reaching Mahamaya Flyover by noon. To prevent their entry into Delhi, police erected barricades at several points, including Charkha Chowk, Mahamaya Flyover, and Dalit Prerna Sthal, where vehicles were thoroughly inspected. The resulting congestion heavily impacted the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and internal routes such as Botanical Garden, Sector 16, and Sector 18.

At Chilla Border, additional barricades on both sides further delayed commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi. One commuter told PTI, “It took an hour to clear the stretch,” describing the congestion as “overwhelming.”

Farmers continue protest on foot

Farmers march to Delhi today: What are their demands According to the Times of India, farmers’ vehicles, including buses and tractors, were stopped approximately 5 km before Charkha Chowk. Protestors were directed to park along service lanes and continue their march on foot. Tensions escalated when farmers broke through a police human chain at Mahamaya Flyover. Barricades, including trucks and spiked barriers, were also breached near Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal.

Farmers’ protest

The protest centres on a land acquisition dispute for urbanisation projects initiated decades ago by three development authorities. In October 2011, the Allahabad High Court ruled in favour of the farmers, ordering a 64 per cent increase in land compensation and the provision of 10 per cent developed residential plots. However, due to land shortages, many farmers have yet to receive the promised plots, leading to recurring protests.

Sunil Pradhan, spokesperson of BKU-Tikait, told the Times of India, “The police may try to stop us, but we will not give up until our demands are met.”