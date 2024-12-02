Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Massive traffic jams at Delhi-Noida border as farmers' protest continues

Massive traffic jams at Delhi-Noida border as farmers' protest continues

Farmers' vehicles, including buses and tractors, were stopped 5 km before Charkha Chowk, where protestors were directed to continue on foot

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest
Noida: Farmers and Kisan Ekta Sangh members break police barricades during their protest march demanding for the expansion of minimum support prices (MSP) and other benefits, in Noida, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commuters faced significant delays on Monday as traffic along the Delhi-Noida border came to a standstill due to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) protest march towards the national capital. The demonstration, stemming from a long-standing land dispute, prompted heavy police deployment, multiple barricades, and vehicle inspections, worsening traffic congestion.
 
Senior police officials monitored the situation on-site. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed that drones were being used for surveillance. He also stated that traffic police were coordinating efforts to manage smoother movement, as reported by news agency PTI.
 
Delhi-bound traffic was diverted via Kalindi Kunj and internal routes. However, the diversions caused additional snarls across Noida sectors, further frustrating commuters.  
 

Congestion along Delhi-Noida border

Farmers began their march from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk at 10 am, reaching Mahamaya Flyover by noon. To prevent their entry into Delhi, police erected barricades at several points, including Charkha Chowk, Mahamaya Flyover, and Dalit Prerna Sthal, where vehicles were thoroughly inspected. The resulting congestion heavily impacted the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and internal routes such as Botanical Garden, Sector 16, and Sector 18.
 
At Chilla Border, additional barricades on both sides further delayed commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi. One commuter told PTI, “It took an hour to clear the stretch,” describing the congestion as “overwhelming.”
 

Farmers continue protest on foot

According to the Times of India, farmers’ vehicles, including buses and tractors, were stopped approximately 5 km before Charkha Chowk. Protestors were directed to park along service lanes and continue their march on foot. Tensions escalated when farmers broke through a police human chain at Mahamaya Flyover. Barricades, including trucks and spiked barriers, were also breached near Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal. 

Farmers march to Delhi today: What are their demands

More From This Section

Parliament session highlights: LS, RS adjourned after protests over Adani issue, Sambhal violence

LIVE news: ED moves Delhi HC against order releasing AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan

High-stakes Constitution debate set for Dec 13-17 in Parliament's winter session

26-year-old IPS officer, on the way to his first posting, dies in accident

Grap IV hardly enforced? SC questions Delhi govt on air pollution crisis

 

Farmers’ protest

The protest centres on a land acquisition dispute for urbanisation projects initiated decades ago by three development authorities. In October 2011, the Allahabad High Court ruled in favour of the farmers, ordering a 64 per cent increase in land compensation and the provision of 10 per cent developed residential plots. However, due to land shortages, many farmers have yet to receive the promised plots, leading to recurring protests.
 
Sunil Pradhan, spokesperson of BKU-Tikait, told the Times of India, “The police may try to stop us, but we will not give up until our demands are met.”
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt set to introduce new rules for traffic radar equipment verification

Delhi congestion tax: Vehicles may face peak hour charges at city borders

Delhi, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

Heavy rains hit parts of Kerala causing waterlogging, traffic snarls

Despite regime change, Dhaka traffic more chaotic due to sporadic protests

Topics :Traffic jamDelhi-NCRnoidaFarmers Marchfarmers protestBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story