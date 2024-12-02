Parliament session LIVE: LS, RS adjourned after protests over Adani issue, Sambhal violence

As soon as the House met after the weekend break, many Opposition members, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges, among other issues. Some members were in the Well of the House while other opposition members stood in the aisle and raised slogans. However, the opposition members ignored the speaker's pleas, following which he adjourned the House till 12 noon. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya MP Sanjay Singh filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Monday, seeking to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation concerning the 'increasing crimes' in the national capital. Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi. The country's capital has become the capital of crime." Singh had also filed a Suspension of Business Notice earlier on November 29 seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

In the notice Singh filed, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased. After the proceedings of Parliament were washed out in the first week of the Parliament's Winter Session ending November 29, both Houses are set to resume the proceedings on Monday at 11 am. Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. Meanwhile, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet at the Parliament House office of Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the commencement of both Houses.