IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, heatwaves likely to return in Bihar



According to a LiveMint report, IMD further informed that rainfall along with thunderstorms will continue over Northwest India during the next two days and will decrease thereafter. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi.



As far as weather in Delhi is concerned, the Met Department warned of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rains. With spells of light to moderate rainfall, waterlogging was reported in the national capital. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for some other states and Union territories- Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for heavy rainfall on Wednesday.



Northwest India IMD forecast for the next 5 days:



- The presence of hailstorms is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 31 and in Uttarakhand during May 31 and June 1. - Rainfall with thunderstorms along with lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Northwest India till 1 June, following which it will reduce.



- Heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Wednesday - Between May 31- June 2, gusty winds or thundersqualls are very likely over Uttarakhand.

South India

- The weather department expects rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka



- Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on May 31 and June 1 and over Kerala from May 31- June 4. - Similar rainfall activity will be witnessed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the next five days.