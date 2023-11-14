Home / India News / IMD predicts heavy rainfall in southern states, orange alert in Kerala

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in southern states, orange alert in Kerala

IMD has anticipated rainfall in southern states this week. This includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema on 14 and 15 November

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Orange alert in Kerala. Photo: @CMOKerala

Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department has anticipated rains in the southern states this week. The weather agency said that low pressure is probably going to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around Tuesday (that is 14 November). It is likely going to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over the Bay of Bengal on 16th November.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated widespread rains in specific parts of South India throughout the next five days. An 'orange alert' has been given for Kerala, foreseeing isolated 'weighty rains' in three districts i.e. Idukki, Malappuram and Pathanamthitta.

IMD weather forecasts: Kerala
Throughout recent months, Kerala has seen continuous rainfall, prompting water entering many homes in the capital, Thiruvananthapuram. A few regions have likewise experienced occurrences of landslides, provoking the Central Water Commission to give flood warnings for three rivers in the Thiruvananthapuram district.
 
Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts got an excess of rainfall, while Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta saw altogether more downpours than expected, as per data accessible on the IMD site. Wayanad was the only region in the state that had a lack of rain in the month leading up until Sunday.

IMD weather: Peninsular India
Other than Kerala, Tamil Nadu is seeing significant rains. The Valparai region in Coimbatore got 13cm of rain on Sunday, with Valparai Taluk getting a similar amount. Also, Veerapandi got 11cm, Tondi got 11cm, and Bodinayakanur got 10 cm of rain.

The severe rain has caused severe inconvenience in a few regions in the southern state, like Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga, where waterlogging on main streets has caused troubles for commuters.
 
Besides, parts of Karur district have encountered rain, prompting waterlogging on various roads, including regions like Karur, Uppidamangalam, Puliyur, Velliyanai, and Mayanur.
 
A light to moderate rain is anticipated in the Andaman Nicobar Islands over the next seven days.
 
In Odisha, light to moderate rain was expected in a couple of southern coastal Odisha on Sunday, while a couple of places in the other districts of Odisha likewise experienced similar circumstances.

Topics :Indian Meteorological DepartmentKeralasouth indiaIMD weather forecast

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

