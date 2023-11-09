Heavy rain triggers landslides in Tamil Nadu, schools shut in 5 districts

As the monsoon intensifies in Tamil Nadu, five districts, namely Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, and a few taluks in Nilgiris, have declared a holiday for schools on Thursday. Two trains on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway section were cancelled as soil under the tracks was washed away between Kallar and Adderly due to heavy rain.

Areas including Karur, Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga were affected as rain caused waterlogging on the main roads.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu on November 9, with a significant reduction after that. A light thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur Tiruppur Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Namakkal Tenkan, Sivaganga Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Kerala has received significant rainfall over the last few days, with Kannur district recording 7 cm of rainfall on Wednesday. Incessant heavy rain for the past few days has triggered landslides and waterlogging in several districts of Tamil Nadu. A landslide occurred near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore.

Another landslide occurred on the Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam, causing mudslides and fallen trees.