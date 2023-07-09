IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul, Spiti district

India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti district.

"Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall in the district of Lahul and Spiti, there is a great possibility of flash flooding and avalanches," read an official statement by the national weather forecaster.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts over the next 48 hours.

The IMD has also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides and shooting stones in the state.

Himachal Pradesh police said that a road was blocked due to the falling of a tree in the Khera district near the Sidhartha factory on National Highway 105, connecting Manpura and Nalagarh, following incessant rains in the district.

After a clearing operation by the officials, normal vehicular movement was restored on the highway.

In the state capital, Shimla, on Thursday, a railway track between Koti and Sanwara was closed following floods after heavy rainfall.

"A railway track between Koti Railway Station and Sanwara Railway Station at Tunnel No. 10 was closed on Thursday following floods after heavy rain in Shimla," an official statement said.

According to officials, the state has already suffered major losses in infrastructure because of unrelenting showers.

The southwest monsoon hit the state on June 24.