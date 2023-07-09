Home / India News / IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul, Spiti district

IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul, Spiti district

Earlier, on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts over the next 48 hours

ANI
Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall in the district of Lahul and Spiti, there is a great possibility of flash flooding and avalanches, read an official statement by the national weather forecaster | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti district.

"Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall in the district of Lahul and Spiti, there is a great possibility of flash flooding and avalanches," read an official statement by the national weather forecaster.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts over the next 48 hours.

The IMD has also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides and shooting stones in the state.

Himachal Pradesh police said that a road was blocked due to the falling of a tree in the Khera district near the Sidhartha factory on National Highway 105, connecting Manpura and Nalagarh, following incessant rains in the district.

After a clearing operation by the officials, normal vehicular movement was restored on the highway.

In the state capital, Shimla, on Thursday, a railway track between Koti and Sanwara was closed following floods after heavy rainfall.

"A railway track between Koti Railway Station and Sanwara Railway Station at Tunnel No. 10 was closed on Thursday following floods after heavy rain in Shimla," an official statement said.

According to officials, the state has already suffered major losses in infrastructure because of unrelenting showers.

The southwest monsoon hit the state on June 24.

Also Read

216 roads closed after fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Cabinet approves monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 for women of Spiti

60 sheep die, 200 fall sick due to animal disease in Himachal's tribal belt

Snow clearance underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning

Flash flood in river Chandrabhaga in Lahaul, Spiti damages agriculture land

Vehicles stranded in Udhampur after highway closed due to bad weather

BJP drafts new members in National Executive, Satish Punia among entrants

LJP President Chirag Paswan calls office bearers' meeting on Sunday

19 people lose lives, over 10,000 displaced by heavy rains in Kerala

PM Modi lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,100 cr in Telangana

Topics :IMDAvalancheHimachal PradeshSpiti

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story