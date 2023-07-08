Home / India News / 19 people lose lives, over 10,000 displaced by heavy rains in Kerala

19 people lose lives, over 10,000 displaced by heavy rains in Kerala

As many as 19 people have lost their lives and over 10,000 people have been shifted to relief camps in Kerala due to heavy monsoon rains which have been wrecking havoc in the southern state

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala rain (Photo/ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 19 people have lost their lives and over 10,000 people have been shifted to relief camps in Kerala due to heavy monsoon rains which have been wrecking havoc in the southern state for over one week.

Though the intensity of the rain appeared to decline, some parts of the the state continued to receive incessant rains on Saturday morning causing traffic jams and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 19 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the southern state till Saturday evening.

"As many as 10,399 people are there in 227 relief camps opened across the state following heavy rains," a SDMA official told PTI.

As per the figures, as many as 1,100 houses were partially damaged so far and other details of damage were not yet available, the official added.

As the intensity of rain that lashed the state for the past few days reduced, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in seven districts-Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram,

Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for the day.

Meanwhile, heavy rains pounded many areas of Kochi, Kozhikode and high-range Idukki in the early morning hours.

Trees were uprooted causing traffic block on the national highways in Kozhikode and Kannur-Thalassery route this morning.

Traffic resumed in both places after the fire service personnel cleared the path.

Waterlogging on roads affected normal life in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla regions.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Also Read

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

8 lives lost in rains in Kerala, over 7,800 shifted to relief camps

PM Modi lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,100 cr in Telangana

Met office warns of extremely heavy rain in 7 Himachal Pradesh districts

G20 officials to meet at Kevadia for digitalisation of trade documents

Western disturbance, monsoon gives Delhi highest rain on July day in 20 yrs

Delhi Congress slams AAP as monsoon rain brings national capital to halt

Topics :Keralaheavy rains

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story