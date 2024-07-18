IMD weather 2024: Prediction of heavy rainfall in Maha, Telangana and MP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for many states. The monsoon will probably stay south of its normal position for the following 4-5 days, prompting widespread rain in several parts of the country. A shear zone runs in lower and middle tropospheric levels generally along 20°N, shifting toward the southward with height. IMD has likewise anticipated the development of a fresh low-pressure region over West Central and bordering Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19. Monsoon is probably going to be active in Peninsular and central India during the following 4-5 days. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather 2024: Delhi today

As per the IMD, Thursday is likely to be mostly cloudy with chances of moderate rainfall. The meteorological office has given a yellow alert for now. Delhi is set to mark a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, which is approx two degrees higher than the normal range. The morning minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Regional areas

West, Central and South Peninsular India

The IMD has anticipated widespread light to moderate rainfall joined by thunderstorms and lightning, probably over West and Central India, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Karnataka. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rain over Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema during the following five days.

The department has warned of severe rainfall at isolated places over few states and regions, including Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka during the following five days.

Isolated severe rainfall is additionally probable over South Inside Karnataka, Saurashtra, and Kutch on July 18. It likewise anticipated isolated severe rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on July 18 and Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Gujarat Areas between July 18 and 20.

East and Northeast India

The Met Department anticipates light to moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms and lightning over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar and Northeast India during the following five days. Severe rainfall is probably at isolated places over Manipur, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura during July 19-21.

Northwest India

The IMD has stated that widespread light to moderate rainfall joined by thunderstorms and lightning over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi. Isolated to scattered rain likely over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and West Rajasthan during the following 5 days.

Isolated severe rain is possible over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan during the next five days, Haryana-Chandigarh on July 18 and 21, Punjab, West Rajasthan on July 18, Uttar Pradesh on July 20 and 21.