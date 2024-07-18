LIVE news updates: 2 security personnel dead in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two security personnel died and four were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The explosion took place on Wednesday night in the forests of Mandimarka in the Tarrem police station area. The State Task Force's Chief Constable Bharat Lal Sahu and Constable Sater Singh l were returning from an anti-naxal operation when the IED exploded. Additional security forces have been sent to the area, and the requisite measures are being taken for the proper treatment of the injured STF soldiers.
The president of this year's UN climate summit has said that political direction is required to resolve disagreements on a new financial target to support developing countries' climate actions post-2025. Climate finance will be at the centre of the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the world will reach the deadline to agree on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) -- the new amount developed nations must mobilise every year starting in 2025 to support climate action in developing countries.
A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said. The encounter took place in Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties, the officials said. A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Rainfall affects parts of Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert till Friday
Rainfall affected parts of Mumbai today as the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the city.
9:51 AM
Money laundering probe: Enforcement Directorate raids Haryana Congress legislator Rao Dan Singh
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched locations of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, a metal fabricating company and its promoters as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 1,392 crore worth bank loan fraud case, official sources said.
About 15 locations, including those in Mahendragarh, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and Jamshedpur, were being searched by the central agency's Gurugram office.
9:36 AM
Ukraine's remarks on meeting between Presiden Putin, PM Modi 'insulting' in nature: Russia foreign minister
India is a great power that determines its national interests and chooses its partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, describing as “completely unjustified” the “enormous pressure” on New Delhi due to its energy cooperation with Moscow. Lavrov also termed as "insulting" Ukraine's remarks on the recent meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow.
9:28 AM
US cop who mocked Indian student Jaahnavi's death dismissed
A Seattle police officer, whose insensitive behavior after the death of an Indian student had caused outrage, has been fired. In bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer was seen mocking the deadly crash.
9:26 AM
India at UN calls for ceasefire in Gaza strip, urges release of hostages
India at the United Nations has reiterated its call for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and called for the release of the hostages without any conditions.
9:02 AM
Complaint seeks open inquiry by ACB against Puja Khedkar's father
The Pune ACB has received a complaint seeking an open inquiry against Dilip Khedkar, a retired government officer and father of controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets, a senior official said. As there is already an inquiry underway by the Anti-Corruption Bureau's Nashik division against him into the alleged disproportionate assets, the Pune unit of the anti-graft agency has sought directions from the ACB headquarters.
8:45 AM
