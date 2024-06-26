IMD weather today: Yellow alert for rain in Delhi; Red alert for Sikkim, WB

Until July 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall in Delhi, the national capital. The forecast predicts a cloudy sky for Wednesday, with chances of light rain or thunderstorms towards the evening. On the other hand, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced to Madhya Pradesh, the North Arabian Sea, additional regions of Gujarat State, South-east Rajasthan, and southern West Uttar Pradesh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD weather forecast 2024: Delhi today Until July 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall in Delhi, the nation's capital. Today's weather is generally cloudy with light rain or thunderstorms and breezes between 25 and 35 kilometres per hour. Over the next few days, similar conditions are expected to prevail.

IMD weather today 2024: Heatwave alert

The Jammu area will encounter heatwave until June 27. This day may also bring a heatwave to Rajasthan and Punjab.

IMD weather today 2024: Rainfall prediction

• The forecast for today predicts significant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As a result, an orange alert, the second-highest warning, has been issued. At the same time, the IMD put out a red alert for Sikkim and West Bengal, indicating that these areas will get a lot of rain.

• The IMD stated on June 25, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch d till June 27; Gujarat Region during and coastal Karnataka till June 29th; Tamil Nadu till June 27; North Interior Karnataka on June 27; Telangana on June 27 and June 28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-June 28.”

• The IMD further forecasted, "Isolated heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and June 28, in Vidarbha region on June 2 and June 28, in East Madhya Pradesh till June 29 and over Chhattisgarh from June 26-June 29.”

• According to the weather conditions release, severe rain is probable in Goa until June 30, in Karnataka and Kerala until tomorrow, and in Tamil Nadu on June 26. Furthermore, IMD anticipated severe rainfal for the north-eastern states. This kind of weather may occur until June 29 in Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura.

• Heavy rain is also predicted by the weather office for Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana until June 29, as well as for today, June 28 and June 29, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.