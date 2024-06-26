Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified from LS over pro-Palestine slogan?

After AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi praised a conflict-torn region in West Asia during the lower house proceedings, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary suggested on Tuesday that the Hyderabad MP could face disqualification from the Lok Sabha for ‘demonstrating adherence to a foreign state’.

During his oath-taking in Urdu, Owaisi, who secured his fifth term from the Hyderabad constituency, expressed pride in his home state of Telangana, invoked BR Ambedkar, and raised a ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan, prompting a contentious reaction from the government benches. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Defending his actions outside the House, Owaisi told reporters, “Other members are also saying different things... How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution? You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine.”

When questioned about his reference to Palestine, he said, “They are oppressed people.”

Responding to complaints from some members regarding the mention of Palestine, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that he would review the rules governing such statements.

“We harbour no hostility towards Palestine or any other nation. The concern lies in whether it is appropriate for any member to raise slogans in praise of another country while taking the oath. We will examine the regulations. Several members have approached me regarding the mention of Palestine at the end of the oath,” Rijiju said.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, referenced Article 102 of the Constitution in a post on X, saying, “As per extant rules, Asaduddin Owaisi can be disqualified from his Lok Sabha membership, for demonstrating adherence to a foreign State, that is Palestine.”

As the BJP demands for Owaisi’s disqualification, here’s an overview of Article 102 of the Constitution concerning “disqualifications for membership”.

A person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament –

(a) If he holds any office of profit under the Government of India (GoI) or the government of any state, other than an office declared by Parliament by law not to disqualify its holder;

(b) If he is of unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court;

(c) If he is an undischarged insolvent;

(d) If he is not a citizen of India, or has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a foreign state, or is under any acknowledgment of allegiance or adherence to a foreign state;

(e) If he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament.

What slogans did MPs raise in Lok Sabha during oath?

During the Lok Sabha oath-taking, MPs raised various slogans such as ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Jai Maharashtra’, ‘Jai Bheem’, and ‘Jai Shivaji’. Rahul Gandhi added ‘Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan’ after his oath.

Chandrashekhar, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina, listed several slogans including ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Jai Bharat’, and ‘Jai Samvidhan’, holding a Constitution copy.

Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party sought blessings from Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab and Nitin Gadkari after her oath.

Samajwadi Party MPs honoured socialist ideals and leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. BJP’s Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar’s endorsement of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ sparked debate.

Sasikant Senthil, Congress MP from Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, raised concerns about minority, Dalit, and Adivasi issues.

The ceremony saw MPs taking oaths in Marathi, English, and Hindi.

Gowaal Kagada Padavi (Congress) was the first to take the oath, followed by Shobha Dinesh Bachhav (Congress) and Smita Uday Wagh (BJP).

Manipur MPs Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred S Arthur took oaths in Manipuri and English respectively, with Gandhi acknowledging them.



Odisha MPs mostly took oath in Odia, while Punjab MPs opted for Punjabi.