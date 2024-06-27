IMD weather today: Yellow alert for rains in Delhi-NCR for next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mostly cloudy sky, very light rain, and thunderstorms with breezes (25-35 kmph) today over the national capital. For the next five days, except for June 30, when the warning has been upgraded to an orange alert, IMD has issued a yellow alert for light showers for the region. Regions including Ghaziabad, Noida, Sarita Vihar, and Munirka among others experienced huge downpours on Thursday morning. A yellow alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to warn people about heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather today 2024: Delhi today

Finally, Delhi residents experienced a welcome break from the scorching heat. On Thursday morning, light showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heatwave to parts of Delhi-NCR. According to Skymet, a private weather service, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by this weekend, providing relief from the current humid weather. “The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30,” Mahesh Palawat, Skymet Weather Services stated.

On June 26, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, registered a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal average. The city has seen a decrease in the maximum temperature recently due to a western disturbance.

Pre-monsoon showers have also occurred in Delhi providing some relief from the intense heat. Today's lowest and highest temperatures in Delhi are likely to be 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively with 83% humidity.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall prediction

The IMD has given an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Telangana on June 27, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh are additionally prone to record severe rain today.

Until June 30, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, and Karnataka could see significant rainfall. Maharashtra will experience heavy rainfall on June 27 and 28 while Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will get heavy rainfall until June 30.

In addition, the IMD has predicted that Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will see a lot of rain until June 30. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have been asked to prepare for heavy rainfall over the next three days. West Uttar Pradesh is probably going to have isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to exceptionally severe rain (115.5-204.4 mm) on June 28-29.

The IMD further stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 27; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during June 27-30, Bihar on June 27, June 29 and June 30; Jharkhand during June 28-30; Odisha on June 29; Gangetic West Bengal on June 30”.

They further added, "It has also forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha on June 27 and June 28; Arunachal Pradesh during June 27-30; Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during June 28-30.”