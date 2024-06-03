Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

With record-breaking rainfall on Sunday, causing widespread disruptions, Bengaluru shattered its 133-year-old record for the highest single-day rainfall in the month of June.

The city received around 111 mm of rainfall on Sunday evening, making it the highest-ever rainfall in a single day in June. Over the past two days, Bengaluru received 140.7 mm of rain, surpassing the average of 110.3 mm of rainfall in June, according to a report in The Economic Times.

As the Southwest Monsoon arrives in Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city, predicting a cloudy sky with frequent spells of rain or thundershowers until June 5. It further said that additional rainfall is expected on June 8 and 9.

The IMD predicts “generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers over the next 48 hours” for Bengaluru. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the coming days, the monsoon will progress deeper into central Karnataka, bringing light to moderate rainfall and occasional thundershowers across the majority of districts, the IMD said.

Waterlogging across Bengaluru



Sunday’s intense rainfall resulted in waterlogging across various areas of Bengaluru, resulting in traffic disturbances and impacting metro operations. Hebbal Underpass, KFC Road leading to Gunjur Road, Chikkajala Kote Cross, Benniganahalli railway bridge, and Hebbal Circle were particularly affected, experiencing severe congestion.

The IMD said thunderstorms in Bengaluru and certain areas of south Karnataka on Saturday marked the arrival of the monsoon. The heavy rainfall on Sunday resulted in waterlogging at 58 different areas, with 206 trees uprooted and branches falling at 41 locations. Following this, operations of the Namma Metro Purple Line were stopped between Indiranagar and MG Road due to a tree branch obstructing the tracks.

In a public advisory, Namma Metro said, “Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity station towards MG Road, trains are operating only between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and MG Road and Challaghatta from 7.26 pm. Efforts are on to clear the branch and resume normal operations.”

Heavy traffic congestion



Heavy traffic congestions were reported on main roads, including those leading to the Kempegowda International Airport. The control room fielded numerous reports concerning the intense rainfall, triggering swift responses from both traffic police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to address fallen trees and standing water. Moreover, traffic bottlenecks were observed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and at various critical intersections throughout the city.

