Misty mornings, hot afternoons in plains; rain, snow forecast for hills

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings as two western disturbances affect northern parts of the country. These systems are forecast to bring isolated rain and snowfall to the western Himalayan region on February 13 and again around February 16 and 17. Snow and rain will mainly impact the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The IMD said precipitation activity is expected to remain largely confined to higher elevations, where fresh snowfall could affect hill roads and tourist areas. Lower valleys may receive light rainfall at isolated places. While no widespread heavy rainfall has been forecast, intermittent spells could disrupt local travel and outdoor activities in the hills.

The Met department said these disturbances are typical winter systems that influence north India’s weather. Apart from bringing precipitation to the mountains, they can also lead to a temporary dip in temperatures and shifts in wind patterns across adjoining plains. Over the next few days, residents in north India may notice slight fluctuations in minimum temperatures as cloud cover increases. Fog and visibility concerns in hills Dense fog warnings remain in place for hilly areas, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, where early morning visibility may be significantly reduced. Shallow to moderate fog could also form in isolated pockets of adjoining hill districts.

Authorities have advised travellers and commuters to exercise caution, especially along mountain roads, highways and rural stretches where visibility can drop suddenly. Drivers have been urged to use fog lights and maintain safe distances. Aviation and rail services in fog-prone areas may also experience minor delays during early morning hours. No major rain alert in plains; calm sea outlook For most of north and central India, no major rainfall or severe weather warnings are expected today. The plains of northern states and the capital region are likely to remain largely dry, with partly cloudy skies at times due to passing western disturbance cloud bands.

Morning mist may briefly affect visibility in isolated pockets, but conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain near or slightly above normal levels in many parts of the northern plains. There are no current fishermen warnings for coastal waters, indicating relatively calm sea conditions. Marine activity along both western and eastern coasts is expected to continue without significant disruption. Delhi weather forecast for today Delhi woke to misty and foggy conditions early on Friday, with shallow mist reported in several parts of the city during the morning hours. Visibility improved gradually after sunrise as sunlight strengthened.