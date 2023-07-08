Implementing UCC not easy like revoking Article 370: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday cautioned the Centre over implementing a uniform civil code, saying it will affect all religions.

Talking to reporters here, he also said that implementing UCC will not be "easy as it was to revoke Article 370".

"There is no question (of implementing it). It is not easy as it was to revoke Article 370. All religions are involved in it. Not only Muslims, but Christians and Sikhs also, tribals, Jains, Parsis, annoying all these people at once, will not be good for any government," the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party said.

"So, I suggest this government to not even think about taking this step," he said.