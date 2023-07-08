Home / India News / Implementing UCC not easy like revoking Article 370: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Implementing UCC not easy like revoking Article 370: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday cautioned the Centre over implementing a uniform civil code, saying it will affect all religions

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Ghulam Nabi Azad

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday cautioned the Centre over implementing a uniform civil code, saying it will affect all religions.

Talking to reporters here, he also said that implementing UCC will not be "easy as it was to revoke Article 370".

"There is no question (of implementing it). It is not easy as it was to revoke Article 370. All religions are involved in it. Not only Muslims, but Christians and Sikhs also, tribals, Jains, Parsis, annoying all these people at once, will not be good for any government," the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party said.

"So, I suggest this government to not even think about taking this step," he said.

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeArticle 370Ghulam Nabi AzadJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

