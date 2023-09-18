Home / India News / Improve trains' punctuality during Parl session: Railway Board to all zones

Improve trains' punctuality during Parl session: Railway Board to all zones

Excess engineering speed restriction affecting punctuality to be attended immediately and normal speeds should be restored on priority, official said in an e-mail

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Railway Board has sent an email to all its zones asking them to monitor and improve the punctuality of all mail/express trains" in view of the five-day Parliament session starting from Monday.

An email from the principal executive director (coaching), Railway Board to general managers and other senior officers engaged in the safe rail operations has stressed the need to address all issues that impact the punctuality of trains.

According to sources in the Railways, the Board has issued this advisory as several members of Parliament (MPs) travel by train and they have to attend the special session from September 18 to September 22.

Asset failures to be monitored and speedy rectification of asset failures to be ensured to minimize the impact on punctuality. Trains to be run at the maximum permissible speed to make up the lost time due to failures and other causes, the email said.

It added, Excess engineering speed restriction affecting punctuality to be attended immediately and normal speeds should be restored on priority.

Speed restrictions are imposed on trains due to several engineering related reasons such as track repairing, renewal of sleepers, lubrication of rail joints, among others.

The Railway Board further directs the zonal heads to deploy officers round-the-clock at major terminals to ensure right time start and punctual running of services.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

BJP's Meena accuses Gehlot-led govt of scams worth over Rs 66,000 crore

No alliance with BJP in TN, matter will be decided during elections: AIADMK

WHO chief urges China to give full access to probe origins of Covid: Report

G20 meet: India carved place for itself as Vishwa Mitra, says PM Modi

Rajasthan: Vaishya community demands 20% tickets in polls, more reservation

Topics :ParliamentTrainsRailways

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story