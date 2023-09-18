Improve trains' punctuality during Parl session: Railway Board to all zones

The Railway Board has sent an email to all its zones asking them to monitor and improve the punctuality of all mail/express trains" in view of the five-day Parliament session starting from Monday.

An email from the principal executive director (coaching), Railway Board to general managers and other senior officers engaged in the safe rail operations has stressed the need to address all issues that impact the punctuality of trains.

According to sources in the Railways, the Board has issued this advisory as several members of Parliament (MPs) travel by train and they have to attend the special session from September 18 to September 22.

Asset failures to be monitored and speedy rectification of asset failures to be ensured to minimize the impact on punctuality. Trains to be run at the maximum permissible speed to make up the lost time due to failures and other causes, the email said.

It added, Excess engineering speed restriction affecting punctuality to be attended immediately and normal speeds should be restored on priority.

Speed restrictions are imposed on trains due to several engineering related reasons such as track repairing, renewal of sleepers, lubrication of rail joints, among others.

The Railway Board further directs the zonal heads to deploy officers round-the-clock at major terminals to ensure right time start and punctual running of services.