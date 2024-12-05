Incidents in Manipur very unfortunate: Bhutia urges govt to restore peace

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed serious concern about the situation in Manipur and has urged both the state and central governments to work together with local communities to restore peace.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bhutia said, "Whatever is happening in Manipur is very unfortunate. As a northeastern, it hurts us. We only hope and pray for the peace to come over. Manipur is such a beautiful state. It has got a huge tourism potential. I hope the state and central government work together with the community and bring back peace because that is the most important thing."

Opposition members have been continuously pushing to have a discussion on the floor on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence, and the Manipur situation. The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

On December 1 this year, to ensure peace, stability, and security in the Jiribam district, Assam Rifles conducted extensive area domination and sanitization operations to neutralise threats, enhance vigilance, and ensure the safety of local communities amidst prevailing tensions in the region.

Earlier in November, the National Investigation Agency registered a case in connection with the violence in Jiribam along with two other cases, on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Acting swiftly on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directions to bring the culprits to book expeditiously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched thorough investigations into three major cases relating to the recent spate of violence in Manipur," a statement by the NIA said.

The incident took place on November 11 when some unknown armed militants fired towards Borobekra Police Station, as well as some houses and shops located at Jakuradhor Karong, and also set ablaze the latter. The police and CRPF personnel of Borobekra PS retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two dead bodies, according to the statement.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.