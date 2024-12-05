Delhi Metro Blue Line hit by cable theft, services to run slower all day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that services on the Blue Line are facing disruptions due to a cable theft incident between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations.

According to DMRC, trains on this route will operate at reduced speeds throughout the day, as the issue can only be fully addressed after operational hours. Passengers may experience delays and are advised to factor in extra travel time when planning their journeys.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said: “Blue Line Update: The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night. Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services.” It further added: “Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time.”

The Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector 21 with Noida City Centre and Vaishali, is among the busiest metro corridors, serving a large number of commuters daily. The disruption is expected to continue until regular services resume.

DMRC apologised for the inconvenience and assured passengers that normal operations would be restored by tomorrow morning.

DMRC completes longest underground tunnel

The DMRC announced on Wednesday that it has completed its longest underground tunnel between the Tughlakabad Air Force Launching Shaft and Maa Anandmayee Marg on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor under Phase IV.

A 105-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) made a breakthrough at Maa Anandmayee Marg station after excavating a 2.65-km tunnel, it said in a statement. The project includes the construction of two parallel circular tunnels to facilitate both up and down train movements along the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. The second tunnel is expected to be completed by January 2025.

The tunnel, built at an average depth of 16 metres, comprises approximately 1,894 rings, each with an inner diameter of 5.8 metres, the statement added.