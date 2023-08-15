Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

India marks its 77th Independence Day, the day when the whole nation remembers those brave soldiers who sacrificed their life for the freedom of India.

Celebrate the national festival with your family, friends and close ones and share the message of love and unity.

Here are the 20 best quotes, wishes and messages to share with your relatives

20 Independence Day wishes and messages

May the tricolour flag always fly high, symbolising the spirit of India. Happy Independence Day 2023! On this special day, let's renew our commitment to a united, strong, and progressive India. Happy Independence Day! Let's cherish the freedom we have and work towards a brighter future. May the essence of freedom always be with us. Happy Independence Day to all Indians. Celebrate the freedom, honour the sacrifices, and cherish the progress. Happy Independence Day! May this day of freedom fill your hearts with happiness and thankfulness. Sending you warm wishes on this special day of freedom and pride. Let’s celebrate freedom and embrace the joy of being independent. May the happiness of this day light up your life like fireworks. Sending my best wishes for a memorable and joyful day celebration. May you feel free and triumphant on this day of liberation. Wishing you a day full of laughter, love, and special moments as we celebrate this day. May this Independence Day bring you new opportunities and endless possibilities. Wishing you a day filled with pride, happiness, and the spirit of freedom. May the blessings of freedom shower upon you and your loved ones. May the journey of freedom be filled with peace, prosperity, and unity. Wishing you a day of joy and togetherness as we celebrate the freedom of our nation. May the glory of our independence day inspire you to achieve greatness in all your endeavours. Sending you warm wishes and heartfelt greetings on this significant day of liberty. Let’s Renew our commitment to protect the ideals that our flag represents.